Shakira's Sudden Hospitalization Halts Lima Concert

Pop star Shakira is hospitalized in Peru due to an abdominal issue, leading to the cancellation of her concert. Her anticipated show in Lima, her first in over a decade, is on hold as fans await her recovery. Shakira expressed hopes for a swift release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:03 IST
Pop sensation Shakira has been admitted to a hospital in Peru, resulting in the cancellation of her scheduled Sunday performance in Lima. Due to an abdominal ailment, the celebrated Colombian singer is unable to perform, as announced through her social media.

Having arrived in Lima on Saturday, Shakira was eagerly anticipated by fans, marking her first concert in the city in over ten years. Despite this setback, she shared her hopes of swiftly recuperating to not disappoint her fans with a postponed performance.

Shakira is renowned for her music that bridges the Latin and English-speaking markets, notably through iconic hits like 'Hips Don't Lie.' Her tour began last week in Brazil, with the next Lima show scheduled for Monday, pending her health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

