Shakira's Sudden Hospitalization Halts Lima Concert

Pop sensation Shakira has been admitted to a hospital in Peru, resulting in the cancellation of her scheduled Sunday performance in Lima. Due to an abdominal ailment, the celebrated Colombian singer is unable to perform, as announced through her social media.

Having arrived in Lima on Saturday, Shakira was eagerly anticipated by fans, marking her first concert in the city in over ten years. Despite this setback, she shared her hopes of swiftly recuperating to not disappoint her fans with a postponed performance.

Shakira is renowned for her music that bridges the Latin and English-speaking markets, notably through iconic hits like 'Hips Don't Lie.' Her tour began last week in Brazil, with the next Lima show scheduled for Monday, pending her health.

(With inputs from agencies.)