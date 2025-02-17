Emilia Perez Triumphs at BAFTAs Amid Controversy
The French film 'Emilia Perez' triumphed at the BAFTAs in the Best Film Not in the English Language category, surpassing Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light.' Starring Karla Sofia Gascon and Zoe Saldana, the film overcame controversies to secure victory in London. The ceremony featured numerous celebrated contenders and winners.
In a surprise win at the BAFTAs, the French film 'Emilia Perez' clinched the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, edging out Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light.' Despite controversy over lead star Karla Sofia Gascon's past social media remarks, the film emerged victorious.
Zoe Saldana, who also stars in 'Emilia Perez,' contributed to its success by winning the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the film portrays the story of four women seeking personal happiness in Mexico, with Gascon playing a cartel leader attempting to live life on her terms.
Meanwhile, 'All We Imagine As Light' made history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes but fell short at the BAFTAs. Ralph Fiennes-fronted 'Conclave' nabbed Best Film and Best British Film. Other notable winners included Brady Corbet and Adrien Brody for 'The Brutalist', and Mikey Madison for 'Anora.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
