'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' Dominate BAFTAs

The BAFTA Film Awards saw 'Conclave' triumph, winning best film among its four prizes. 'The Brutalist' matched its tally, with each film capturing significant attention on the night.

Meanwhile, an anonymous lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault was dropped, dismissed with prejudice, preventing it from being refiled.

Spotify is reportedly exploring a premium service, 'Music Pro,' to offer enhanced audio and concert benefits, aiming for a 2023 launch.

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho clarified that his film's antagonist in 'Mickey 17' is inspired by historical dictators and not contemporary leaders.

In Peru, pop icon Shakira's hospitalization forced her to cancel a performance due to an abdominal issue.

Mexican director Michel Franco's 'Dreams,' starring Jessica Chastain, explores the complexities of US-Mexican relationships through a troubled romance.

Jacob Elordi shared insights on the supportive dynamics experienced during the intense preparation for his role in 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North.'

Marion Cotillard compared her public persona to a fairy tale's magical distortion, emphasizing a gap between her true self and public perception.

