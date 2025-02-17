Left Menu

Generative AI: Shaping the Future of Journalism

A new report reveals growing concerns about the use of generative AI in journalism. While audiences are wary of AI-generated content, comfort levels vary based on context and familiarity. The study emphasizes the importance of transparency and the need for news organizations to responsibly integrate AI tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
Generative artificial intelligence is rapidly disrupting various industries, and journalism is no exception. A report recently published highlights the concerns of news audiences and journalists regarding the use of AI tools like chatbots, image, audio, and video generators, particularly in newsrooms.

The report draws on three years of research across seven countries, indicating only 25% of participants were aware of generative AI in journalism, while 50% were unsure. This suggests a potential transparency issue among news organizations and a possible mistrust from audiences.

Journalists' use of AI is most accepted for tasks like transcribing interviews or brainstorming ideas. However, when it comes to editing or creating content, acceptance is context-dependent. The study encourages news outlets to adopt transparent AI policies to maintain and build audience trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

