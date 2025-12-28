Prabhas Lauds Sanjay Dutt's Magnetic Screen Presence in 'The Raja Saab'

Renowned actor Prabhas has expressed his admiration for the legendary Sanjay Dutt's screen presence in their upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab'.

Slated for a pan-India release on January 9, 2026, and under the direction of Maruthi, the film promises to be a visual treat as Prabhas himself noted during a pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with music by Thaman S, 'The Raja Saab' will be available in multiple languages, aiming to capture a wide audience across India.