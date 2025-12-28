Prabhas Lauds Sanjay Dutt's Magnetic Screen Presence in 'The Raja Saab'
Actor Prabhas praised his co-star Sanjay Dutt for his captivating screen presence in the upcoming film 'The Raja Saab'. The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and directed by Maruthi, is set for a 2026 release. Prabhas shared his admiration during a pre-release event in Hyderabad.
Renowned actor Prabhas has expressed his admiration for the legendary Sanjay Dutt's screen presence in their upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab'.
Slated for a pan-India release on January 9, 2026, and under the direction of Maruthi, the film promises to be a visual treat as Prabhas himself noted during a pre-release event in Hyderabad.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with music by Thaman S, 'The Raja Saab' will be available in multiple languages, aiming to capture a wide audience across India.