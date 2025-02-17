Left Menu

Madharasi: A Spectacle of Action and Drama Unveiled

Director A R Murugadoss teams up with Sivakarthikeyan for the new film 'Madharasi'. On Sivakarthikeyan's 40th birthday, Murugadoss announced the project on social media with a teaser poster, promising thrilling action. This isn't their first collaboration; they worked together on 'Maan Karate' in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Director A R Murugadoss and actor Sivakarthikeyan are joining forces for a new cinematic venture titled 'Madharasi'. The announcement was made by Murugadoss via his social media platform X on the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan's 40th birthday.

Along with this announcement, the filmmaker released an eye-catching poster and a link to the film's first-look teaser, stirring excitement among fans and the film fraternity. Murugadoss's caption promised a 'massive action' spectacle, setting the stage for high anticipation.

This marks the duo's second collaboration following the 2014 hit 'Maan Karate', which was a Tamil sports comedy film. Currently, Murugadoss is also engaged in the production of 'Sikandar', featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

