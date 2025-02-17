Zaheer Khan Invests in Luxury Mumbai Apartment

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and her brother Shivjeet Ghatge, has made a significant investment in Mumbai's luxury real estate sector. Purchasing a sprawling 2,600 square feet apartment in Lower Parel, the family disbursed Rs 11 crore for the prime location.

The transaction, managed by real estate consultant Square Yards, was completed in February 2025, as per property registration documents reviewed by the firm. Situated in the Indiabulls Sky development by Equinox India Developments Ltd, the residence features a carpet area of 2,158 square feet, along with three dedicated car park spaces.

With stamp duty and registration charges summing up to Rs 66 lakh and Rs 30,000, respectively, this acquisition highlights the thriving premium real estate market. The project's current average resale value stands at Rs 49,096 per square foot, reflecting its prestige in Mumbai's property landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)