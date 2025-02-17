High-Profile Youtubers Under Scrutiny for Derogatory Show Remarks

The National Commission for Women (NCW) rescheduled hearings for several Youtubers following their failure to respond to summons regarding offensive comments made on their show. Initially set for February 17, 2025, the hearings have been postponed due to the content creators' safety concerns and scheduling conflicts.

Ranveer Allahabadia requested additional time citing death threats, leading the Commission to reschedule his appearance to March 6, 2025. Apoorva Mukhija, facing similar safety issues, will also attend a virtual hearing on the same date. Samay Raina and Jaspreet Singh, both abroad for tours, have hearings set for March 11, 2025.

The NCW criticized Poojari and Bothra for non-compliance, reissuing their summons for March 6. The Commission stresses the need for cooperation from all individuals involved in the case, underlining the seriousness of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)