Left Menu

Golda Rosheuvel Joins BBC's Climate Drama 'The Dream Lands'

Golda Rosheuvel, famed for her role in 'Bridgerton', is set to star in the BBC's adaptation of 'The Dream Lands', a climate-themed novel. The series, featuring an impressive cast, is penned by BAFTA winner Kayleigh Llewellyn and promises to explore themes of inequality and survival in a near-future setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:02 IST
Golda Rosheuvel Joins BBC's Climate Drama 'The Dream Lands'
Golda Rosheuvel (Photo/Instagram/@goldarosheuvel). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Golda Rosheuvel, renowned for portraying Queen Charlotte in Netflix's 'Bridgerton', has been cast in the BBC's upcoming TV adaptation of the novel 'The Dream Lands' by Rosa Rankin-Gee. Reports suggest that Rosheuvel will take on the character of Iona in the series set against a near-future backdrop of Margate, delving into themes surrounding inequality and survival.

She will be joined by a dynamic ensemble including newcomer Pascale Kann, Anna Friel, Connor Swindells, Clara Rugaard, and Katherine Parkinson. The adaptation, crafted by BAFTA award-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, who shared her enthusiasm about the cast's diversity and potential, showcases a blend of fresh talent and seasoned performers poised to explore new character dimensions.

Lindsay Salt, head of BBC drama, lauded the cast's quality, highlighting the allure of Llewellyn's scripts. She expressed anticipation for the series' impact, saying it's rich with storytelling potential. Commissioned by Salt, the project is executive-produced by Naomi de Pear, Holly Pullinger, Llewellyn, Rankin-Gee, and Rebecca Ferguson, promising a timely insight into the human side of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025