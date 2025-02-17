Golda Rosheuvel Joins BBC's Climate Drama 'The Dream Lands'

Golda Rosheuvel, renowned for portraying Queen Charlotte in Netflix's 'Bridgerton', has been cast in the BBC's upcoming TV adaptation of the novel 'The Dream Lands' by Rosa Rankin-Gee. Reports suggest that Rosheuvel will take on the character of Iona in the series set against a near-future backdrop of Margate, delving into themes surrounding inequality and survival.

She will be joined by a dynamic ensemble including newcomer Pascale Kann, Anna Friel, Connor Swindells, Clara Rugaard, and Katherine Parkinson. The adaptation, crafted by BAFTA award-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, who shared her enthusiasm about the cast's diversity and potential, showcases a blend of fresh talent and seasoned performers poised to explore new character dimensions.

Lindsay Salt, head of BBC drama, lauded the cast's quality, highlighting the allure of Llewellyn's scripts. She expressed anticipation for the series' impact, saying it's rich with storytelling potential. Commissioned by Salt, the project is executive-produced by Naomi de Pear, Holly Pullinger, Llewellyn, Rankin-Gee, and Rebecca Ferguson, promising a timely insight into the human side of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)