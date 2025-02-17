SNL Celebrates 50 Years, Confronts Controversial Legacy

During its 50th-anniversary special, Saturday Night Live took a provocative stroll down memory lane, acknowledging its controversial past through a satirical 'in memoriam' segment. The tribute, led by actor Tom Hanks, highlighted the show's history of perpetuating stereotypes and launching problematic humor.

Adorned in a tuxedo, Hanks commenced the segment with a humorous lament, remarking on the countless 'SNL family members' lost to history due to outdated and culturally insensitive portrayals. He humorously suggested that if anyone deserves cancellation, it might be the audience who once found such humor acceptable, as reported by Deadline.

The segment transitioned into a montage of infamous sketches, pointing out issues such as 'ethnic stereotypes' and 'child molestation.' However, the tone softened as it pondered whether some content was acceptable for its time, touching upon controversial guests like OJ Simpson and R Kelly, and concluded with a nod to a groundbreaking exchange between Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor.

(With inputs from agencies.)