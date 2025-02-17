Left Menu

SNL Celebrates 50 Years, Confronts Controversial Legacy

Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special featured a satirical 'in memoriam' segment by Tom Hanks, addressing the show's history of stereotypes and problematic humor. The segment showcased clips of controversial characters and acknowledged past guests like OJ Simpson, blending humor with reflection on the show's evolving legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:18 IST
Tom Hanks (Photo/Instagram/@nbcsnl). Image Credit: ANI
During its 50th-anniversary special, Saturday Night Live took a provocative stroll down memory lane, acknowledging its controversial past through a satirical 'in memoriam' segment. The tribute, led by actor Tom Hanks, highlighted the show's history of perpetuating stereotypes and launching problematic humor.

Adorned in a tuxedo, Hanks commenced the segment with a humorous lament, remarking on the countless 'SNL family members' lost to history due to outdated and culturally insensitive portrayals. He humorously suggested that if anyone deserves cancellation, it might be the audience who once found such humor acceptable, as reported by Deadline.

The segment transitioned into a montage of infamous sketches, pointing out issues such as 'ethnic stereotypes' and 'child molestation.' However, the tone softened as it pondered whether some content was acceptable for its time, touching upon controversial guests like OJ Simpson and R Kelly, and concluded with a nod to a groundbreaking exchange between Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

