'Conclave' Triumphs at BAFTAs as Shakira Returns to Stage
The BAFTA Film Awards saw 'Conclave' winning the best film title, while Shakira prepares to perform in Peru after a health-related cancellation. Actress Rose Byrne discusses her new film on motherhood, and Marion Cotillard compares her public image to her latest film's fairy tale theme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:29 IST
'Conclave' emerged as the top film at the BAFTA Film Awards, securing four awards including best film. 'The Brutalist' also took home four prizes at the prestigious event.
After canceling a concert due to hospitalization, Shakira will perform in Peru on Monday, having assured fans of her recovery.
Actor Rose Byrne's new film on motherhood garners attention at the Berlinale, while Marion Cotillard explores public perception in her latest fairy tale-inspired role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
