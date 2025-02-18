Supreme Court Rebukes YouTuber for Inappropriate Content

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his inappropriate remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent,' taking stern measures to halt such content. Maharashtra Women Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar commended the court's decisive action.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh of the apex court referred to Allahbadia's commentary as 'dirty and perverted,' questioning whether such language escapes the definition of obscenity. The bench asserted that popularity doesn't permit one to undermine societal values, emphasizing the insult felt by parents and society due to Allahbadia's behavior.

In a plea for consolidating FIRs against him, the Supreme Court provided Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, with conditions including the surrender of his passport. Additionally, the court directed a temporary withdrawal from public appearances and sought governmental input on managing obscene content on YouTube and social media.

