Supreme Court Shields Podcaster Amid Obscenity Row: A Legal Tussle on Morality

The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, following his inflammatory comments on a YouTube show. Facing multiple FIRs for promoting obscenity, the court questioned societal moral standards while restraining further shows from Allahbadia and demanding a deposit of his passport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:36 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has extended interim protection to Ranveer Allahbadia, the popular podcaster known as BeerBiceps, over comments made on a YouTube show accused of obscenity. Justice Surya Kant criticized the remarks as repugnant, questioning the societal standards of morality in contemporary discourse.

Several FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia following his remarks on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', hosted by comic Samay Raina. The comments, considered vulgar by many, provoked a strong judicial response aiming to delineate the boundaries of responsible expression in the digital era.

The court has prohibited Allahbadia or his associates from airing further content while the proceedings are underway and instructed him to hand over his passport to restrain international travel. This case marks a critical intersection of law and digital media freedom, prompting nationwide discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

