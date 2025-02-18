Supreme Court Shields Podcaster Amid Obscenity Row: A Legal Tussle on Morality
The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, following his inflammatory comments on a YouTube show. Facing multiple FIRs for promoting obscenity, the court questioned societal moral standards while restraining further shows from Allahbadia and demanding a deposit of his passport.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has extended interim protection to Ranveer Allahbadia, the popular podcaster known as BeerBiceps, over comments made on a YouTube show accused of obscenity. Justice Surya Kant criticized the remarks as repugnant, questioning the societal standards of morality in contemporary discourse.
Several FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia following his remarks on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', hosted by comic Samay Raina. The comments, considered vulgar by many, provoked a strong judicial response aiming to delineate the boundaries of responsible expression in the digital era.
The court has prohibited Allahbadia or his associates from airing further content while the proceedings are underway and instructed him to hand over his passport to restrain international travel. This case marks a critical intersection of law and digital media freedom, prompting nationwide discussion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader P C George Granted Interim Protection by Kerala High Court
Supreme Court Extends Interim Protection for Ex-IAS Trainee in UPSC Fraud Case
Ashutosh Sinha's Dramatic Protest: Mourning Morality in Uttar Pradesh
SC grants interim protection from coercive action to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in FIRs lodged against his comments on YouTube show.