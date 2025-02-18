Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Beyond the Warrior King

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praised Shivaji Maharaj as a great warrior and administrator, focused on reforms in governance and welfare. Speaking at Shivaji's statue inauguration, he emphasized following Shivaji's principles and announced development projects in Badlapur, including flood management and a Metro project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only as a formidable warrior but also as an outstanding administrator who initiated pivotal reforms in governance, water management, and taxation. Fadnavis, speaking at the unveiling of Shivaji Maharaj's equestrian statue in Badlapur, reiterated his government's commitment to Shivaji's principles.

The event coincided with the celebrated anniversary of the 17th-century warrior king, highlighting Shivaji Maharaj's contributions to the establishment of 'swarajya' against Mughal dominance. Fadnavis, expressing gratitude to the state's electorate, emphasized the indomitable support from women, which he credited for electoral success.

The Chief Minister announced significant projects for Badlapur, including advanced flood management systems inspired by Kolhapur and expedited Metro developments, aiming at robust regional growth and sustainable infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

