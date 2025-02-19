Pope Francis Faces Health Setback with Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church, is facing significant health challenges after the Vatican confirmed that he has developed double pneumonia, complicating his treatment plan. His admission to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 followed a week-long respiratory infection, underscoring concerns about his fragile health.

The Vatican issued a statement Tuesday revealing that a chest CAT scan discovered bilateral pneumonia, a condition that impacts both lungs and makes breathing difficult. Further tests have identified a polymicrobial infection, necessitating complex medical interventions using corticosteroids and antibiotics.

Despite these health setbacks, Pope Francis remains in high spirits, according to the Vatican. Public engagements have been cancelled as he recuperates, with officials confirming he is breathing without mechanical assistance. Meanwhile, the pope has been overwhelmed with support and has expressed gratitude, requesting continued prayers.

