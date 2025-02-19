Left Menu

A$AP Rocky Acquitted: A Triumph Amidst Turbulence

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of assault with a semi-automatic weapon during a 2021 altercation. The jury's verdict led to emotional courtroom scenes, with Rocky thanking the jury and God. His defense argued the weapon was a prop gun, and the prosecution respected the jury's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 07:39 IST
A$AP Rocky Acquitted: A Triumph Amidst Turbulence
A$AP Rocky

A Los Angeles jury has acquitted Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky of two felony assault charges involving a semi-automatic weapon. The incident, involving another hip-hop artist, occurred in Hollywood in 2021. Rocky, who is Rihanna's partner, celebrated the verdict by thanking supporters and acknowledging the jury's decision.

The charges stemmed from accusations that Rocky pointed the gun at former friend Terell Ephron during a dispute and fired twice, resulting in minor injuries. His defense team argued the weapon was a prop gun and that Ephron was the aggressor. Meanwhile, Rocky's musical career, punctuated by chart-topping albums, continued undeterred.

Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, has initiated a civil lawsuit against Rocky. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office expressed its commitment to holding individuals accountable, regardless of their fame, but acknowledged the jury's decision in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025