Left Menu

Divya Dutta: Embracing Diversity and Depth in Cinema

Actress Divya Dutta discusses her diverse career, transformative roles, and the changing landscape for women in cinema. She shares insights into her collaborative experiences, selection instincts, and upcoming projects, emphasizing the importance of strong female characters and positive audience response to complex roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:20 IST
Divya Dutta: Embracing Diversity and Depth in Cinema
Divya Dutta (Photo/Instagram/@divyadutta25). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Divya Dutta opened up about the breadth of her career and her evolving role in the film industry during an interview with ANI, delving into transformative characters and the driving force behind her career choices.

Discussing her second collaboration with filmmaker Laxman Utekar on 'Chhaava', Dutta highlighted the creativity involved in portraying a Maratha queen and praised Utekar for offering roles that push her artistic boundaries, reminiscent of their first endeavor together in 'Nazar Andaaz'.

Dutta reflected on her unique approach to selecting films, focusing on instinctive decisions over box-office appeal. She expressed gratitude for opportunities in projects like 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' and cheered the evolution of female roles in cinema, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025