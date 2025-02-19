Divya Dutta: Embracing Diversity and Depth in Cinema

Renowned actress Divya Dutta opened up about the breadth of her career and her evolving role in the film industry during an interview with ANI, delving into transformative characters and the driving force behind her career choices.

Discussing her second collaboration with filmmaker Laxman Utekar on 'Chhaava', Dutta highlighted the creativity involved in portraying a Maratha queen and praised Utekar for offering roles that push her artistic boundaries, reminiscent of their first endeavor together in 'Nazar Andaaz'.

Dutta reflected on her unique approach to selecting films, focusing on instinctive decisions over box-office appeal. She expressed gratitude for opportunities in projects like 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' and cheered the evolution of female roles in cinema, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.

