Divya Dutta: Embracing Diversity and Depth in Cinema
Actress Divya Dutta discusses her diverse career, transformative roles, and the changing landscape for women in cinema. She shares insights into her collaborative experiences, selection instincts, and upcoming projects, emphasizing the importance of strong female characters and positive audience response to complex roles.
- Country:
- India
Renowned actress Divya Dutta opened up about the breadth of her career and her evolving role in the film industry during an interview with ANI, delving into transformative characters and the driving force behind her career choices.
Discussing her second collaboration with filmmaker Laxman Utekar on 'Chhaava', Dutta highlighted the creativity involved in portraying a Maratha queen and praised Utekar for offering roles that push her artistic boundaries, reminiscent of their first endeavor together in 'Nazar Andaaz'.
Dutta reflected on her unique approach to selecting films, focusing on instinctive decisions over box-office appeal. She expressed gratitude for opportunities in projects like 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' and cheered the evolution of female roles in cinema, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vicky Kaushal Embodies Maratha Legacy in 'Chhaava'
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Divine Blessings Ahead of 'Chhaava' Promotions
Cultural Glory: 'Chhaava' and the Maratha Spirit
Clash of Titans: 'Chhaava' vs. 'Captain America' in Box Office Showdown
Vicky Kaushal's Decade of Blessings: From 'Masaan' to 'Chhaava'