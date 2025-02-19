Return to Damascus: A Family's Journey to Reclaim Cultural Legacy

In a historic return, Rabbi Joseph Hamra and his son Henry have reunited with their roots by reading from a Torah scroll in a Damascus synagogue, decades after fleeing Syria. This marks the first time in thirty years that they have been able to reconnect with their cultural heritage in the Syrian capital.

The Hamra family's departure in the 1990s was triggered by a loosening of the restrictive travel bans by then-President Hafez al-Assad. Facing widespread discrimination, Syria's Jewish community largely emigrated, leaving fewer than ten members in Damascus. Their emotional return was facilitated by the Syrian Emergency Task Force, a U.S.-based advocacy group, following the toppling of Assad's son, Bashar al-Assad.

During their visit, they engaged with Syria's caretaker authorities and secured assurances of support for Jewish cultural preservation. As they strolled through the historic Old City, they encountered familiar faces and marveled at surviving synagogues, though they noted the destruction of others during the civil war. The Hamras remain hopeful for a future where heritage coexists with diversity and tolerance.

