Left Menu

Urgent Search for Missing British Journalist in Brazil

Charlotte Alice Peet, a British journalist, has been missing in Brazil for over 10 days. Authorities are urged to intensify their search. Peet had previously worked with major news outlets and had plans to visit Rio. The case is being investigated by Sao Paulo's Missing Persons Unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:03 IST
Urgent Search for Missing British Journalist in Brazil
journalist

A British journalist, Charlotte Alice Peet, has been missing in Brazil for more than 10 days, prompting the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in Rio de Janeiro to call for heightened search efforts by authorities.

Peet, 32, last contacted a friend on February 8, expressing her intentions to visit Rio. However, her family reported losing contact with her thereafter, raising alarm over her whereabouts.

Sao Paulo police are spearheading the investigation, equipped with relevant travel documents provided by her family, as the 5th Missing Persons Unit works diligently to trace her steps and uncover the details surrounding her disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025