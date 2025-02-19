Urgent Search for Missing British Journalist in Brazil
Charlotte Alice Peet, a British journalist, has been missing in Brazil for over 10 days. Authorities are urged to intensify their search. Peet had previously worked with major news outlets and had plans to visit Rio. The case is being investigated by Sao Paulo's Missing Persons Unit.
A British journalist, Charlotte Alice Peet, has been missing in Brazil for more than 10 days, prompting the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in Rio de Janeiro to call for heightened search efforts by authorities.
Peet, 32, last contacted a friend on February 8, expressing her intentions to visit Rio. However, her family reported losing contact with her thereafter, raising alarm over her whereabouts.
Sao Paulo police are spearheading the investigation, equipped with relevant travel documents provided by her family, as the 5th Missing Persons Unit works diligently to trace her steps and uncover the details surrounding her disappearance.
