Tragic Mishap during Shivaji Maharaj Anniversary Celebration

A 22-year-old man was electrocuted, and six others were injured during a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj anniversary celebration in Siddipet, Telangana. The incident occurred as they accidentally touched a live wire while unfurling a flag. One fatality was confirmed, and six others are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:38 IST
A 22-year-old man lost his life to electrocution, and six others suffered injuries while attempting to unfurl a flag at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary celebration in Siddipet, Telangana, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragic incident happened at Wargal mandal, where a group accidentally made contact with a live electrical wire as they were raising the flag tied to an iron pipe.

Following the accident, all individuals were taken to a hospital, where medical experts pronounced one dead. Authorities have ensured that the six injured are in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing, with a case already registered.

