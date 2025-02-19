Tragic Mishap during Shivaji Maharaj Anniversary Celebration

A 22-year-old man lost his life to electrocution, and six others suffered injuries while attempting to unfurl a flag at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary celebration in Siddipet, Telangana, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragic incident happened at Wargal mandal, where a group accidentally made contact with a live electrical wire as they were raising the flag tied to an iron pipe.

Following the accident, all individuals were taken to a hospital, where medical experts pronounced one dead. Authorities have ensured that the six injured are in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing, with a case already registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)