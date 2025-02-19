Left Menu

Balloon Mishap Mars 'Visit Pokhara Year 2025' Launch

Kamlesh Kumar, an Indian national, was arrested following a balloon explosion at a tourism event in Pokhara, Nepal, injuring Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel. The incident occurred when hydrogen-filled balloons caught fire during 'Visit Pokhara Year 2025' launch due to inadequate safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An Indian national, Kamlesh Kumar, was arrested by Nepal police in connection with an incident at a tourism event where Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel sustained minor burn injuries. The mishap took place during the 'Visit Pokhara Year 2025' inauguration.

Kumar, 41, was tasked with filling balloons with hydrogen gas, which exploded during the ceremony, injuring Paudel and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya. The explosion occurred when the balloons were released alongside a banner, igniting due to candles lit too close to them.

Paudel, also serving as finance minister, and Mayor Acharya suffered injuries and received medical attention. An investigation committee was formed by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to look into the events leading to the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

