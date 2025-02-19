Left Menu

Bobby Deol's Resurgence: From Hero to Anti-Hero

Actor Bobby Deol reflects on his career transformation after playing Baba Nirala in 'Aashram.' Embracing challenging roles rejuvenated his career, leading to further success with grey characters. With support from family and guidance from director Prakash Jha, Deol embarks on a promising new phase in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:23 IST
Bobby Deol
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bobby Deol on Wednesday shared insights on his career resurgence, following his role as Baba Nirala in the web series 'Aashram.' At a time when Deol believed traditional hero roles were behind him, the opportunity to delve into complex characters reignited his presence in showbiz.

Directed by Prakash Jha, 'Aashram' explores the twisted empire of a self-styled godman, marking a career pivot for Deol. He was initially apprehensive about revealing his new role to family but was encouraged by their positive reactions and renewed interest in his work.

Since 'Aashram,' Deol has embraced antagonist roles in projects like 'Animal' and 'Kanguva.' While the industry tends to typecast him, Deol remains selective, seeking depth and substance in roles, committed to evolving his career on his own terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

