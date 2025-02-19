Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh Amid Opposition Criticism
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for their negative portrayal of the Maha Kumbh, a key cultural and spiritual event. He accused them of spreading false narratives and politicizing the January 29 stampede incident. Adityanath pledged support to affected families and emphasized the religious significance of the event.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has firmly denounced opposition parties for their critical stance on the Maha Kumbh, asserting that their attempts to tarnish the event with false narratives will be strongly resisted.
In a powerful address to the state assembly, he labeled the Maha Kumbh as a profound emblem of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, denouncing opposition efforts to undermine its significance through misinformation and baseless propaganda.
Adityanath guaranteed comprehensive support to the victims of the recent Maha Kumbh stampede and associated road accidents. He accused opposing parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, of attempting to politicize the tragedy and assured that any responsible individuals would face stringent consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DMK Criticizes BJP for Alleged Cover-Up of Kumbh Mela Stampede
BJP Criticizes Congress for 'Insulting' Sanatan Dharma
A Historic Confluence: Strengthening Bonds Between Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism
New study reveals how AI can prevent deadly stampedes at mass gatherings like Mahakumbh
Controversy Erupts Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll