Shahrukh Khan Rents Luxurious Pali Hill Duplex Apartments
Shahrukh Khan has rented two lavish duplex apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill for Rs 2.9 crore per year. The agreements, accessed by Zapkey, are registered with Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The lease spans 36 months, underscoring Khan's penchant for luxurious living spaces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:02 IST
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has entered into a rental agreement for two prestigious duplex apartments in the upscale Pali Hill area of Mumbai. Valued at a combined annual rent of Rs 2.9 crore, these apartments are situated in the 'Puja Casa' building.
The new accommodations come with a Rs 24.15 lakh monthly price tag. The leases are officiated by data firm Zapkey, which accessed and reviewed the contracts registered on February 14.
Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, linked with one of the properties, are the lessors, with Bhagnani also owning the second apartment. The agreements span a period of 36 months.
