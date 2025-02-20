Left Menu

Unearthing History: The Rediscovery of King Thutmose II's Tomb

A joint Egyptian-British mission has identified the tomb of King Thutmose II near Luxor. It marks the first royal tomb discovery in over a century. Despite initial damage from flooding, artifacts linked to the king and Queen Hatshepsut were found, offering insights into the 18th dynasty.

A joint mission by Egyptian and British archaeologists has uncovered the tomb of King Thutmose II near Luxor, marking an unprecedented discovery in over a century, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced.

The significant find was identified through alabaster vessels bearing inscriptions of King Thutmose II and his wife, Queen Hatshepsut, along with fragments of funerary furniture and inscribed mortar.

Despite preservation issues due to posthumous flooding, key artifacts were recovered, indicating efforts are in progress to piece together the historical puzzle of Egypt's 18th dynasty.

