Controversy in Odisha: Police Accused of Assault

Aklima Bibi from Jagatsinghpur district alleges police assaulted her and her sons during a search for her husband, Sk Nawab. The police deny the charges, stating the search was lawful and linked to a temple theft and illegal arms matter. The incident has stirred a rights debate.

Updated: 20-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:19 IST
  India

A middle-aged woman in Odisha, Aklima Bibi, has alleged police brutality after an incident involving her minor sons in Jagatsinghpur district. She claims they were assaulted by officers investigating her husband, Sk Nawab, a suspect in a temple theft and illegal arms case.

Aklima asserts that the officers used excessive force, including kicking her and beating her sons with belts. Her petition to the Odisha Human Rights Commission demands justice, emphasizing that the actions were unwarranted as her husband was absent during the raid.

Meanwhile, the Jagatsinghpur police have dismissed these allegations as baseless and argue that the accusations are an attempt to disrupt their ongoing investigations into both the temple theft and arms trafficking.

