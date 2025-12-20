Controversy in Odisha: Police Accused of Assault

A middle-aged woman in Odisha, Aklima Bibi, has alleged police brutality after an incident involving her minor sons in Jagatsinghpur district. She claims they were assaulted by officers investigating her husband, Sk Nawab, a suspect in a temple theft and illegal arms case.

Aklima asserts that the officers used excessive force, including kicking her and beating her sons with belts. Her petition to the Odisha Human Rights Commission demands justice, emphasizing that the actions were unwarranted as her husband was absent during the raid.

Meanwhile, the Jagatsinghpur police have dismissed these allegations as baseless and argue that the accusations are an attempt to disrupt their ongoing investigations into both the temple theft and arms trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)