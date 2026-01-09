Venezuela's Political Prisoners: A Hope for Freedom or Political Maneuver?
A day after Venezuela's government promised to release political prisoners, only eight individuals have been freed, barely making a dent in the over 800 reportedly detained. The move is seen as potentially symbolic, amid ongoing speculation about Venezuela's political transition following former President Maduro's arrest.
Following a pledge from Venezuela's government to release political prisoners, a mere eight individuals have been freed, according to local human rights advocates. This number represents less than one percent of those allegedly held for political reasons.
President Donald Trump praised the Venezuelan government's initiative as a peace gesture, but many observers remain skeptical. There is a history of prisoner releases in Venezuela being used as political negotiation tools.
The Venezuelan advocacy group Foro Penal noted only a trickle of releases by Friday morning. Family members continue to wait for news outside prisons, holding onto hope amid an uncertain political landscape.
