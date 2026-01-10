Left Menu

Senegal Edges Past Mali in Rain-Soaked AFCON Clash

Iliman Ndiaye's first-half goal secured Senegal's narrow 1-0 victory over a 10-man Mali in the AFCON quarterfinal. Mali's captain, Yves Bissouma, saw a second yellow card before halftime. The match, soaked by rain, saw Senegal miss further opportunities, moving them to the semifinals against either Ivory Coast or Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Iliman Ndiaye's decisive first-half goal secured Senegal a 1-0 victory against Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal on Friday. The match witnessed challenging weather, with rain affecting play at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Ndiaye capitalized on a mistake by Mali's goalkeeper Djigui Diarra in the 27th minute, who fumbled Krépin Diatta's cross. Senegal, however, failed to extend their lead despite Mali being reduced to 10 men after Yves Bissouma's dismissal.

The tournament favorites now face the winner of the Ivory Coast and Egypt quarterfinal. Host nation Morocco takes on five-time champions Cameroon in another exciting face-off, intensifying the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

