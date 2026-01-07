In a strategic move aimed at shifting international perceptions, China's recent military exercises around Taiwan have been identified as a countermeasure to growing global support for the island. According to Taiwan's top security agency, these maneuvers served to distract from Beijing's economic struggles while asserting territorial claims.

The exercises, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' involved the deployment of rockets, warships, and aircraft, causing disruptions such as domestic flight cancellations in Taiwan and sparking concern from Western allies. The activities underscored China's intent to challenge democratic partners' support for Taiwan in the global arena, the agency's report indicated.

China is bolstering a 'hybrid' campaign against Taiwan, employing tactics ranging from information warfare to cyberattacks. The report highlighted cyber intrusions by PLA-linked groups during the drills, further straining Taiwan's cybersecurity and public morale. Despite Beijing's sovereignty claims, Taipei maintains that only its citizens can determine Taiwan's future.