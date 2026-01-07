Left Menu

China's War Games: Strategy or Diversion?

China's recent military exercises near Taiwan aimed to counter international support for the island and divert attention from its economic challenges, according to Taiwan's security agency. The drills, part of China's 'Justice Mission 2025,' were also a means to redirect domestic criticism into nationalist sentiment.

Updated: 07-01-2026 09:47 IST
In a strategic move aimed at shifting international perceptions, China's recent military exercises around Taiwan have been identified as a countermeasure to growing global support for the island. According to Taiwan's top security agency, these maneuvers served to distract from Beijing's economic struggles while asserting territorial claims.

The exercises, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' involved the deployment of rockets, warships, and aircraft, causing disruptions such as domestic flight cancellations in Taiwan and sparking concern from Western allies. The activities underscored China's intent to challenge democratic partners' support for Taiwan in the global arena, the agency's report indicated.

China is bolstering a 'hybrid' campaign against Taiwan, employing tactics ranging from information warfare to cyberattacks. The report highlighted cyber intrusions by PLA-linked groups during the drills, further straining Taiwan's cybersecurity and public morale. Despite Beijing's sovereignty claims, Taipei maintains that only its citizens can determine Taiwan's future.

