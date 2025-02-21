Robert De Niro Takes on Television: A Tale of 'Zero Day'

Robert De Niro, renowned for his extensive film career, is venturing into television with his first series, "Zero Day." He plays a former U.S. president managing chaos after a cyberattack, exacerbating disinformation issues in the United States.

De Niro acknowledges the demanding nature of the role, equating it to filming three feature-length films consecutively. The show reflects distrust in institutions, mirroring current global concerns about cyberattacks.

The creators, Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman, found their speculative themes unexpectedly parallel real-world events. Starring alongside De Niro are Angela Bassett and Jesse Plemons, contributing to the compelling narrative set to stream on Netflix.

