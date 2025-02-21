Robert De Niro Takes on Television: A Tale of 'Zero Day'
Veteran actor Robert De Niro stars in his first television series "Zero Day," portraying a former U.S. president dealing with the aftermath of a cyberattack. The Netflix limited series explores themes of truth and disinformation, reflecting current societal issues.
Robert De Niro, renowned for his extensive film career, is venturing into television with his first series, "Zero Day." He plays a former U.S. president managing chaos after a cyberattack, exacerbating disinformation issues in the United States.
De Niro acknowledges the demanding nature of the role, equating it to filming three feature-length films consecutively. The show reflects distrust in institutions, mirroring current global concerns about cyberattacks.
The creators, Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman, found their speculative themes unexpectedly parallel real-world events. Starring alongside De Niro are Angela Bassett and Jesse Plemons, contributing to the compelling narrative set to stream on Netflix.
(With inputs from agencies.)