Maha Kumbh of Unity: Modi's Critique and Commendation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition to India's religious practices while praising efforts at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a historic event occurring after 144 years. Modi also inaugurated medical facilities in Madhya Pradesh and highlighted government initiatives to make cancer treatments more affordable and accessible across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized those opposing India's religious customs, calling the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj the 'Maha Kumbh of Unity.'

Speaking after inaugurating the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre and Cancer Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, Modi lauded the efforts of sanitation workers and police, who ensured the success of the Maha Kumbh. The event is notable for its occurrence after 144 years due to a rare celestial alignment.

Describing efforts to combat cancer, Modi noted new government measures aimed at lowering drug costs nationwide, including the establishment of cancer daycare centers in every district within the next three years.

