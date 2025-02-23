Gulmarg's Promising Future: Government and Private Investors Join Forces for Enhanced Ski Infrastructure

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has revealed that the state is in negotiations with private investors to bolster the skiing facilities in Gulmarg, a renowned tourist spot. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the tourism appeal of the region.

He further announced the year-round availability of a helicopter for heli-skiing and scenic tours, offering tourists an unparalleled experience of Gulmarg's beauty. Additionally, new cable car projects are being developed by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation to improve the infrastructure further.

In light of the postponed Khelo India Games due to insufficient snowfall, Abdullah expressed hope for a snowfall forecast that could enable the games to be rescheduled. Discussions are also in place regarding preparations for the upcoming Ramadan fasting month.

