Left Menu

Gulmarg's Promising Future: Government and Private Investors Join Forces for Enhanced Ski Infrastructure

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ongoing discussions with private investors to boost skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg. Plans include a year-round helicopter availability for heli-skiing and tours. Cable car projects are also underway. The Khelo India Games await snow conditions before finalizing new dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:33 IST
Gulmarg's Promising Future: Government and Private Investors Join Forces for Enhanced Ski Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has revealed that the state is in negotiations with private investors to bolster the skiing facilities in Gulmarg, a renowned tourist spot. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the tourism appeal of the region.

He further announced the year-round availability of a helicopter for heli-skiing and scenic tours, offering tourists an unparalleled experience of Gulmarg's beauty. Additionally, new cable car projects are being developed by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation to improve the infrastructure further.

In light of the postponed Khelo India Games due to insufficient snowfall, Abdullah expressed hope for a snowfall forecast that could enable the games to be rescheduled. Discussions are also in place regarding preparations for the upcoming Ramadan fasting month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025