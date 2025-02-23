Modi's Assam Arrival: Boosting Investment and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Assam on a two-day visit starting Monday, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' on Tuesday, with significant emphasis on boosting the state's economic prospects.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that the Prime Minister would witness a mega Jhumur dance performance at Sarusajai stadium on Monday evening. This cultural showcase involves over 8,500 artists from Assam's tea gardens and marks 200 years of Assam tea heritage. A laser show will follow, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the state.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate an exhibition aligned with the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. The event will convene 61 heads of missions to India and top dignitaries from various sectors, aiming to foster international collaborations and investments in the region. Modi's itinerary also includes interactions with participants at the exhibition ahead of the summit's plenary session on Tuesday.

