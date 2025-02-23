Left Menu

Modi's Assam Arrival: Boosting Investment and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Assam for two days to inaugurate the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit.' He will attend cultural events like a mega Jhumur dance performance and a themed laser show. The visit coincides with the 200-year celebration of Assam tea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:03 IST
Modi's Assam Arrival: Boosting Investment and Culture
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Assam on a two-day visit starting Monday, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' on Tuesday, with significant emphasis on boosting the state's economic prospects.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that the Prime Minister would witness a mega Jhumur dance performance at Sarusajai stadium on Monday evening. This cultural showcase involves over 8,500 artists from Assam's tea gardens and marks 200 years of Assam tea heritage. A laser show will follow, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the state.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate an exhibition aligned with the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. The event will convene 61 heads of missions to India and top dignitaries from various sectors, aiming to foster international collaborations and investments in the region. Modi's itinerary also includes interactions with participants at the exhibition ahead of the summit's plenary session on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025