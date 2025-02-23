Exploring Inner Worlds: Karan Singh's 'The Temple of Shiva'
'The Temple of Shiva', authored by veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, is more than a novel. It is a reflection of Singh's inner life through the protagonist, Ashok. The book intricately weaves history, mythology, and devotion, offering insights into literature, philosophy, and self-discovery.
At a recent literary event, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh delved into the layers of his debut novel, 'The Temple of Shiva'. Describing the protagonist, Ashok, as his 'alter ego', Singh revealed how first novels often mirror their author's inner life.
Published by Parchment Publications, the book marries history, mythology, and devotion, crafting a narrative rich in faith and self-discovery. It stands as a testament to India's vast spiritual and cultural heritage, as Singh notes.
Shubhi Arya of Parchment Publications expresses the honor in publishing Dr. Singh's work, seeing it as a way to inspire younger generations. The event, conducted at Kunzum Bookstore, provided a platform for insights into storytelling with support from event manager Shivam.
