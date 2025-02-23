Left Menu

Exploring Inner Worlds: Karan Singh's 'The Temple of Shiva'

'The Temple of Shiva', authored by veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, is more than a novel. It is a reflection of Singh's inner life through the protagonist, Ashok. The book intricately weaves history, mythology, and devotion, offering insights into literature, philosophy, and self-discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:13 IST
Exploring Inner Worlds: Karan Singh's 'The Temple of Shiva'
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent literary event, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh delved into the layers of his debut novel, 'The Temple of Shiva'. Describing the protagonist, Ashok, as his 'alter ego', Singh revealed how first novels often mirror their author's inner life.

Published by Parchment Publications, the book marries history, mythology, and devotion, crafting a narrative rich in faith and self-discovery. It stands as a testament to India's vast spiritual and cultural heritage, as Singh notes.

Shubhi Arya of Parchment Publications expresses the honor in publishing Dr. Singh's work, seeing it as a way to inspire younger generations. The event, conducted at Kunzum Bookstore, provided a platform for insights into storytelling with support from event manager Shivam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025