Jammu's Startup Festival Sparks Innovation and Growth

The national startup festival in Jammu concluded successfully on Sunday, drawing nearly 2000 visitors over two days. Showcasing a myriad of startup success stories, the event underscored remarkable achievements in promotion, innovation, and entrepreneurial growth across the region.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the festival at the government women's college in Gandhi Nagar. A total of 45 startups from across the country participated, attracting a substantial crowd of students from various colleges and schools in the Jammu region. It served as a vital platform for entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and industry leaders.

Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM Jammu, emphasized the institute's commitment to fostering the startup ecosystem, particularly in pre-clinical drug discovery and agri-entrepreneurship. The event also saw the signing of a Grant-in-aid Letter Agreement between CSIR-IIIM and BIRAC to establish a new incubator at Industrial Biotech Park in Kathua.

