Tragic Collision on NH-220 Claims Three Lives

Three individuals died after their motorcycle collided with a bus on NH-220 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred near Ranibandh in Rairangpur town, and all victims died instantly. Police seized the bus traveling from Rairangpur to Keonjhar. Victims' identities remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:14 IST
A tragic accident on NH-220 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district claimed the lives of three individuals when their motorcycle collided head-on with a bus. The incident happened near Ranibandh, under Rairangpur town police station jurisdiction, on Friday afternoon.

All three riders died instantly at the scene, according to the police report. The bus, which was traveling from Rairangpur town to Keonjhar, has been seized, as confirmed by Rairangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gokulananda Sahu.

Officials are still working to identify the deceased, and investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

