Assam's Diverse Heritage and Bright Future: A Glimpse at the 'Assam Advantage 2.0' Exhibition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an exhibition in Assam showcasing traditional crafts and new technologies, ahead of the 'Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025.' The exhibition highlighted Assam's strengths, such as 'Muga' silk and Agar wood perfumes, catching the attention of the Prime Minister.
Updated: 24-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:38 IST
On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened an exhibition in Assam, displaying the state's rich heritage and future capabilities. This event precedes a major business summit set to begin soon.
Participants showcased products from Assam's renowned 'Muga' silk to cutting-edge robotics. Modi visited various stalls, engaging with exhibitors about their offerings.
The exhibition is part of the 'Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', highlighting the state's strengths and future prospects. Attendees include high-profile leaders and delegations, aiming to finalize significant investment deals.
