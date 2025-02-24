Assam's Diverse Heritage and Bright Future: A Glimpse at the 'Assam Advantage 2.0' Exhibition

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened an exhibition in Assam, displaying the state's rich heritage and future capabilities. This event precedes a major business summit set to begin soon.

Participants showcased products from Assam's renowned 'Muga' silk to cutting-edge robotics. Modi visited various stalls, engaging with exhibitors about their offerings.

The exhibition is part of the 'Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', highlighting the state's strengths and future prospects. Attendees include high-profile leaders and delegations, aiming to finalize significant investment deals.

