Church of England Faces Reckoning Over Abuse Allegations

The Church of England is pursuing disciplinary actions against 10 clerics, including former Archbishop George Carey, following a damning 2022 abuse report. The report criticized inadequate actions to prevent abuses by figures like John Smyth. Current processes could lead to bans or resignations.

Updated: 25-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:24 IST
The Church of England announced plans to bring disciplinary proceedings against 10 clerics, including ex-Archbishop George Carey, in response to recommendations from a 2022 abuse report. This report, highlighting serious safeguarding failings, has intensively scrutinized the church's handling of abuse cases.

Despite expectations, the governing body of the Church of England refrained from endorsing an entirely independent safeguarding model in a recent meeting, drawing criticism from victims and advocacy groups. The report detailed severe abuses by the late John Smyth, a volunteer at Christian camps, affecting over 100 boys and young men over decades.

Cary and other clerics face proceedings for alleged failures in halting such abuses. The ongoing disciplinary process could lead to severe consequences, including permanent bans from ministry. The church emphasized its commitment to victims and ensuring serious adherence to the review's findings and recommendations.

