Dr. José Gregorio Hernández: Venezuela's Sainthood Journey

Dr. José Gregorio Hernández, a figure venerated by millions as the 'doctor of the poor,' will soon be named Venezuela's first saint. Pope Francis approved a decree paving the way for his canonization, though an official date remains pending.

The Archdiocese of Caracas hailed the decision as a historic event, highlighting Hernández's life dedicated to relieving human suffering and spreading messages of love and hope. His beatification in April 2021 followed the recognition of a miracle involving a girl's recovery from a gunshot wound.

Hernández's legacy includes establishing research institutions and teaching at the University of Venezuela. His life, marked by dedication to science and faith, ended tragically in 1919. His cause for sainthood gained momentum when 5 million Venezuelans signed a petition in 1996.

