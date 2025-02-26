Left Menu

Dr. José Gregorio Hernández: Venezuela's Sainthood Journey

Dr. José Gregorio Hernández, known as the 'doctor of the poor,' has been approved for sainthood, making him the first saint from Venezuela. His exemplary life focused on alleviating human suffering. He was declared 'venerable' in 1986, and his beatification followed a certified miracle in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:49 IST
  Country:
  • Venezuela

Dr. José Gregorio Hernández, a figure venerated by millions as the 'doctor of the poor,' will soon be named Venezuela's first saint. Pope Francis approved a decree paving the way for his canonization, though an official date remains pending.

The Archdiocese of Caracas hailed the decision as a historic event, highlighting Hernández's life dedicated to relieving human suffering and spreading messages of love and hope. His beatification in April 2021 followed the recognition of a miracle involving a girl's recovery from a gunshot wound.

Hernández's legacy includes establishing research institutions and teaching at the University of Venezuela. His life, marked by dedication to science and faith, ended tragically in 1919. His cause for sainthood gained momentum when 5 million Venezuelans signed a petition in 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)

