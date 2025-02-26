Left Menu

EtherNite: India’s First 24-Hour Ham Radio Learning Marathon

EtherNite, India's pioneering 24-hour ham radio learning marathon, gathered 155 enthusiasts in West Bengal to design antennas and connect with global amateur radio networks. Organized by OSCAR India, the event featured workshops, hands-on sessions, and HF stations, underscoring India's expertise and fostering international connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 16:43 IST
EtherNite: India’s First 24-Hour Ham Radio Learning Marathon
  • Country:
  • India

India's first 24-hour ham radio learning event, EtherNite, took place in West Bengal with the participation of 155 enthusiasts. The event focused on expanding the amateur radio community by allowing participants to design and build antennas for global communication.

Hosted on February 22-23 in Uttarpara, the session included hands-on workshops and live demonstrations on antenna analysis, digital modes, and emergency communication. Three HF stations were set up, including one operated by a dedicated team of young women from OSCAR India, who engaged with seasoned operators for practical experience.

Participants successfully communicated with operators globally, highlighting their technical skills. EtherNite served as a significant platform for fostering international connections and showcasing India's growing expertise in amateur radio, according to OSCAR India's convener, Nilkantha Chatterjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025