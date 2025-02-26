EtherNite: India’s First 24-Hour Ham Radio Learning Marathon

India's first 24-hour ham radio learning event, EtherNite, took place in West Bengal with the participation of 155 enthusiasts. The event focused on expanding the amateur radio community by allowing participants to design and build antennas for global communication.

Hosted on February 22-23 in Uttarpara, the session included hands-on workshops and live demonstrations on antenna analysis, digital modes, and emergency communication. Three HF stations were set up, including one operated by a dedicated team of young women from OSCAR India, who engaged with seasoned operators for practical experience.

Participants successfully communicated with operators globally, highlighting their technical skills. EtherNite served as a significant platform for fostering international connections and showcasing India's growing expertise in amateur radio, according to OSCAR India's convener, Nilkantha Chatterjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)