Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Odisha's Shiva Temples for Maha Shivratri Celebrations

Thousands of devotees gathered at Shiva temples across Odisha for Maha Shivratri, with significant crowds at prominent shrines like Lingaraj and Akhandalamani. Authorities ensured safety with police deployments and enhanced security measures. Government officials attended, pledging further development funding for temple sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:19 IST
Devotees Flock to Odisha's Shiva Temples for Maha Shivratri Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

On Maha Shivratri, thousands flocked to Odisha's Shiva temples, with particularly large gatherings at Lingaraj, Akhandalamani, and other prominent shrines. Despite the crowds, elaborate measures by police ensured smooth ceremonies.

Police Commissioner Mishra coordinated 40 platoons and extensive officer support to manage traffic and security, promoting a peaceful festival experience for over a lakh visitors. Temple peripheries were equipped with CCTV for monitoring.

Local authorities, including Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida, stressed development plans, promising Rs 10 crore. Officials extended best wishes to all devotees, as the celebrations continued seamlessly across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025