Devotees Flock to Odisha's Shiva Temples for Maha Shivratri Celebrations
Thousands of devotees gathered at Shiva temples across Odisha for Maha Shivratri, with significant crowds at prominent shrines like Lingaraj and Akhandalamani. Authorities ensured safety with police deployments and enhanced security measures. Government officials attended, pledging further development funding for temple sites.
- Country:
- India
On Maha Shivratri, thousands flocked to Odisha's Shiva temples, with particularly large gatherings at Lingaraj, Akhandalamani, and other prominent shrines. Despite the crowds, elaborate measures by police ensured smooth ceremonies.
Police Commissioner Mishra coordinated 40 platoons and extensive officer support to manage traffic and security, promoting a peaceful festival experience for over a lakh visitors. Temple peripheries were equipped with CCTV for monitoring.
Local authorities, including Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida, stressed development plans, promising Rs 10 crore. Officials extended best wishes to all devotees, as the celebrations continued seamlessly across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
