Cinema Hall Fire Sparks Panic at Select Citywalk Mall
A fire erupted at PVR Cinemas in Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi, causing panic among moviegoers during a screening. Emergency services quickly responded, and the fire was contained without injuries. Both Delhi Fire Services and police were on site, ensuring prompt evacuation and safety measures.
A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi, generating panic among moviegoers on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred during a 4:15 pm screening of 'Chhava' at PVR Cinemas, as a witness reported.
According to an officer from Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze was received at 5:42 pm, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders to the scene. Quick action ensured that the small fire was controlled by 5:55 pm, with no injuries reported.
Delhi Police confirmed receiving a report of the fire at 5:57 pm. Immediate response by both the fire department and police facilitated a swift evacuation, while ensuring that no one was trapped or injured in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
