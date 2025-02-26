Cinema Hall Fire Sparks Panic at Select Citywalk Mall

A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi, generating panic among moviegoers on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred during a 4:15 pm screening of 'Chhava' at PVR Cinemas, as a witness reported.

According to an officer from Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze was received at 5:42 pm, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders to the scene. Quick action ensured that the small fire was controlled by 5:55 pm, with no injuries reported.

Delhi Police confirmed receiving a report of the fire at 5:57 pm. Immediate response by both the fire department and police facilitated a swift evacuation, while ensuring that no one was trapped or injured in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)