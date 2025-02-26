Left Menu

Devotion in the Air: Mahashivratri Celebrations in Nashik

Thousands gathered in Nashik for Mahashivratri, celebrating Lord Shiva with rituals and holy dips. Major temples like Trimbakeshwar and others saw massive crowds. The event also marked the end of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, with the next Kumbh Mela in Nashik set for 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees in Maharashtra's Nashik district packed the local Shiva temples on Wednesday to celebrate Mahashivratri, chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Om Namah Shivay'.

Among the temples bustling with activity were some of the region's most significant spiritual sites, including Lord Trimbakeshwar, a jyotirling of great reverence.

Holy dips at Ramkund and Teethraj Kushavarta were part of the festivities, mirroring a deep-rooted tradition. The event's significance was heightened by the simultaneous conclusion of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, setting the stage for the Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

