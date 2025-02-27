Entertainment Buzz: Streaming Giants, Oscars, and Hollywood Drama Unveiled

Amazon announced it will stream 21 New York Yankees regular season games exclusively on Prime Video for the 2025 season, amid fierce competition for live sports streaming rights. The broadcasts will be accessible at no extra charge for Prime members in New York and surrounding regions.

Warner Bros Discovery plans to enhance its streaming platform Max by offering sports and news free of charge to standard and premium subscribers, as part of the shift from cable networks to streaming services, aiming to attract more advertisers and viewers.

Before the Oscars, nominees like Timothee Chalamet gathered for a dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah's daughter will debut on Egyptian TV, Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away, and Hollywood seeks to maintain its dominance in the film industry.

