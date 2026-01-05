Owaisi Targets 'Water Mafia' Amidst High-Stakes BMC Election Battle

In Akola, Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi intensified his campaign for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections by highlighting a critical issue—the alleged prevalence of a 'water tanker mafia.' Owaisi urged voters to elect AIMIM candidates, promising decisive action against those perpetuating water supply injustices if his party comes to power.

Owaisi claimed that residents are overly reliant on private water tankers for their drinking water needs, which have become a symbol of corruption and exploitation. He rallied supporters to vote for AIMIM's kite symbol on January 15, assuring them of equitable water distribution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing a gathering at NSCI Dome in Worli, declared the upcoming BMC elections as pivotal for Mumbai's future. He took aim at opposition parties, accusing them of prioritizing personal ambitions over public welfare, and emphasized the Mahayuti alliance's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises.

