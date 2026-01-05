Left Menu

Owaisi Targets 'Water Mafia' Amidst High-Stakes BMC Election Battle

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused a 'water tanker mafia' during his campaign for the 2026 BMC elections, urging voters to select his party for corrective action. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis emphasized the transformative potential of the upcoming polls, accusing opposition parties of selfishness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:11 IST
Owaisi Targets 'Water Mafia' Amidst High-Stakes BMC Election Battle
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Akola, Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi intensified his campaign for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections by highlighting a critical issue—the alleged prevalence of a 'water tanker mafia.' Owaisi urged voters to elect AIMIM candidates, promising decisive action against those perpetuating water supply injustices if his party comes to power.

Owaisi claimed that residents are overly reliant on private water tankers for their drinking water needs, which have become a symbol of corruption and exploitation. He rallied supporters to vote for AIMIM's kite symbol on January 15, assuring them of equitable water distribution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing a gathering at NSCI Dome in Worli, declared the upcoming BMC elections as pivotal for Mumbai's future. He took aim at opposition parties, accusing them of prioritizing personal ambitions over public welfare, and emphasized the Mahayuti alliance's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

 Global
2
Finnish Schools Combat Fake News from Preschool

Finnish Schools Combat Fake News from Preschool

 Finland
3
Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

 India
4
Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026