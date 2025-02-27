Left Menu

The Mystery of the Desert Rat-Kangaroo: A Quest for Rediscovery

The elusive desert rat-kangaroo, or ngudlukanta, believed extinct, may yet roam the Sturt Stony Desert. New skull biomechanics research suggests its diet was softer than previously thought, relying on plants and insects due to its small size. Ongoing efforts seek evidence of its survival in this challenging environment.

  • Australia

Adelaide, Feb 27 – The formidable bite of an animal often comes down to size, and the desert rat-kangaroo, or ngudlukanta, illustrates this perfectly. This small marsupial, possibly extinct, hails from Australia's harsh Sturt Stony Desert, where it once survived despite formidable odds.

Declared extinct 30 years ago, renewed interest in the ngudlukanta has arisen from sporadic sightings and new research published in the Journal of Experimental Biology. Recent studies reveal its diet was softer than assumed, concentrating on plants and insects, a discovery shedding light on its elusive nature.

Efforts to rediscover this 'Lazarus species' continue, despite the vast, inhospitable desert proving an enormous challenge. Techniques including camera traps, scat analysis, and traditional knowledge have been employed, but conclusive evidence remains elusive. However, history has shown extinction is not always the end.

