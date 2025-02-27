Queen Latifah to Honor Quincy Jones at 97th Oscars: A Tribute to Musical Greatness

Renowned rapper and singer Queen Latifah is set to deliver a special tribute to the legendary music icon Quincy Jones at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards ceremony. Quincy Jones, an illustrious figure in the music world, has been recognized with 28 Grammy Awards for his outstanding contributions as a record producer, composer, and more.

In addition to Queen Latifah's tribute, the Oscars will feature a medley from 'Wicked,' performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The star-studded lineup will also include performances by Blackpink's Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye, promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

The Academy has announced that the Los Angeles Master Chorale will grace the event with their presence. As part of the broader themes, the Oscars will highlight the essence of community and spirit, with a focus on honoring Los Angeles and introducing a charitable aspect that invites guest interaction and donations.

