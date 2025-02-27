Left Menu

Queen Latifah to Honor Quincy Jones at 97th Oscars: A Tribute to Musical Greatness

Queen Latifah will pay tribute to legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards. The event will also host performances by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Blackpink's Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye. The Oscars will promote themes of community and spirit, honoring Los Angeles and offering a charitable initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:56 IST
Queen Latifah to Honor Quincy Jones at 97th Oscars: A Tribute to Musical Greatness
Queen Latifah (Image source: Instagram/ @queenlatifah) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned rapper and singer Queen Latifah is set to deliver a special tribute to the legendary music icon Quincy Jones at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards ceremony. Quincy Jones, an illustrious figure in the music world, has been recognized with 28 Grammy Awards for his outstanding contributions as a record producer, composer, and more.

In addition to Queen Latifah's tribute, the Oscars will feature a medley from 'Wicked,' performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The star-studded lineup will also include performances by Blackpink's Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye, promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

The Academy has announced that the Los Angeles Master Chorale will grace the event with their presence. As part of the broader themes, the Oscars will highlight the essence of community and spirit, with a focus on honoring Los Angeles and introducing a charitable aspect that invites guest interaction and donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025