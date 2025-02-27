Left Menu

Mexico's Supreme Court Intervenes for Ely the Elephant

Mexico's Supreme Court ordered enhancements to the living conditions of Ely, an African elephant in Mexico City, marking a historic precedent in recognizing animal rights. Ely, who has faced depression and health issues post-captivity, sees improved care due to legal and public advocacy, underlining issues in captive animal welfare.

In a landmark ruling, Mexico's Supreme Court has directed a zoo to enhance the living conditions of Ely, an African elephant, heralding a significant step towards animal rights in the country.

The order, which emphasizes the continuous improvement of Ely's health and physical condition, supports a previous judgment and sets a potential precedent acknowledging animal rights in Mexican law.

Animal advocates have long expressed concerns over Ely's wellbeing, especially following the loss of her companion elephant, Maggie, and believe this decision will resonate beyond Ely, highlighting critical issues about the welfare of animals in captivity.

