Mexico's Supreme Court Intervenes for Ely the Elephant

In a landmark ruling, Mexico's Supreme Court has directed a zoo to enhance the living conditions of Ely, an African elephant, heralding a significant step towards animal rights in the country.

The order, which emphasizes the continuous improvement of Ely's health and physical condition, supports a previous judgment and sets a potential precedent acknowledging animal rights in Mexican law.

Animal advocates have long expressed concerns over Ely's wellbeing, especially following the loss of her companion elephant, Maggie, and believe this decision will resonate beyond Ely, highlighting critical issues about the welfare of animals in captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)