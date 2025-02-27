Left Menu

Global Triumph: Maha Kumbh 2025 Led by Modi's Vision

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi for the grand success of Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting it as a global event. He emphasized the role of spiritual tourism in economic growth and appreciated media coverage. Maha Kumbh attracted 66.3 crore visitors to Prayagraj, setting tourism records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful organization of Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a 'truly global event.'

Speaking at the media center post-event, Adityanath expressed gratitude to the media for their comprehensive coverage. He emphasized the role of Modi's visionary leadership in the event's success, highlighting its global significance.

Adityanath further emphasized the potential of spiritual tourism, revealing that in 2024, 64 crore pilgrims visited religious sites across Uttar Pradesh. The Maha Kumbh alone drew 66.3 crore visitors, setting new records and underscoring the state's prominence in religious tourism.

