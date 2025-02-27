Left Menu

Trailblazers Honored at Excellency Iconic Awards 2025

Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd. hosted the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 in Delhi, celebrating innovation and leadership. Highlights included performances by mentalist Sanchit Batra and discussions on women empowerment. Bollywood icon Isha Koppikar awarded pioneering startups. The event aimed to inspire future entrepreneurs and honor contributors shaping a better tomorrow.

Updated: 27-02-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable fusion of innovation and artistic brilliance, the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 unfolded in New Delhi, hosted by Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd. at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel. The event honored industry leaders, influencers, and dignitaries, serving as a platform to celebrate talent and inspire future trailblazers.

The ceremony opened with a symbolic lamp-lighting, followed by an inspiring address from Arun Gee, Founder of Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd. He emphasized the event's mission to acknowledge and celebrate creativity and leadership, setting an ambitious tone for recognizing innovators and empowering young entrepreneurs.

The ceremony featured captivating performances, including a standout act by celebrity mentalist Sanchit Batra, alongside discussions on significant themes like women empowerment. Bollywood icon Isha Koppikar took part in awarding pioneering startups, reflecting the event's commitment to recognizing innovation and resilience. With an eye on the future, the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 concluded with a promise to continue elevating the startup ecosystem and inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

